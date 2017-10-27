West Carrollton student rolls up to school in “hot” ride

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It wasn’t the typical start to the school day for a lucky West Carrollton elementary school student.

Harry Russell third-grader Sarah Cox started her day at Fire Station 56 on West Central Avenue with firefighters cooking up a hot breakfast. Once they were all full, she hopped aboard a firetruck to take her to school.

The ride was part of her reward for putting together a family safety plan.

The West Carrollton Fire Department has been hosting a fire safety program for the past four years. During Fire Safety Week, crews paid a visit to West Carrollton elementary schools giving students a lesson on the causes of fires and the importance of having a family escape plan.

“For someone who’s normally quiet in class, everybody was supportive. She brought it home and was like ‘Mom, I’ve got to do this,'” said Sarah’s mom, Judith Cox.

“No plan is good unless you practice it,” stated West Carrollton firefighter/paramedic Josh Whitehead.

For 123 students the message hit home.

“For every room in their house they got to find two ways out and they got to have a meeting place so when we come we know that everybody is out,” said Whitehead.

After submitting plans, Sarah was one of two students picked at random to roll up to school with some real life heroes.

“She was jumping up and down. She was so excited. And I love seeing that in her,” said Sarah’s mom.

The fire safety program has grown every year. The West Carrollton Fire Department is hoping to involve other local departments next year.