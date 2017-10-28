First snowfall of the season this morning in the Miami Valley

Ran has changed over to sleet and snow showers this morning. Most of this will be brief and no accumulation is expected because the ground is to warm. The rest of the day will be quite chilly. Normal high is around 60. Most of the day will cloudy and wind chills are expected to be in the 30s all day. Grab at least a coat if you are planning on being outside for any outdoor activities.

TODAY: Rain & snow ending. There may be a few wet snowflakes, otherwise cloudy & cold. High near 45

TONIGHT: Generally cloudy & chilly. Patchy frost possible. Low 33

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with just the slight chance of a shower or flurry. High 45

Temperatures will moderate next week. Halloween looks dry, but rain chances increase mid and late week.



