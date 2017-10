MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The 23-year-old man shot and killed by police last week was laid to rest Saturday.

Friends and family of Jamarco McShann gathered at the Harris Memorial Church in Dayton for services.

McShann was shot at ten times by two Moraine Police Officers after they say he pointed a gun at them. Both officers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

McShann’s family says they plan to file a lawsuit against the police department.