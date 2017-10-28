Halloween Safety Tips

DAYTON – The trick-or-treating season is now here, and over the next four days, thousands of children will be going door to door to collect their Halloween goodies.

AAA wants to make sure everyone stays safe during this dangerous time. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports Halloween is consistently one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates children are four times more likely to be struck by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

AAA says it is the third deadliest day of the year for pedestrians and nearly 40 percent of fatal crashes involve a drunk driver.

“With an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, AAA urges parents to take the time to make trick-or-treaters and their costumes safer and more visible to motorists,” said AAA Public Affairs Manager, Cindy Antrican. “In addition, motorists must slow down and watch for children, as well as have a designated driver if drinking is part of a Halloween celebration.”

With that in mind, they have released the following tips to keep your family safe:

Motorists

Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.

Look for children crossing the street. They may not be paying attention to traffic and may cross the street mid-block or between parked cars.

Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.

Turn your headlights on to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.

Broaden your scanning by looking for children left and right into yards and on front porches.

Parents

Make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and light in color to improve visibility.

Be bright at night – wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and on treats buckets.

Wear costumes that don’t obstruct vision, and avoid facemasks. Instead, use nontoxic face paint. Also, watch the length of billowy costumes to help avoid tripping.

Ensure any props are flexible and blunt-tipped to avoid injury from tripping or horseplay.

Ask an adult or older child to supervise children under age 12.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.

Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and to never to enter a stranger’s home or garage.

Review trick-or-treating safety precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules.

Trick-or-Treaters

Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.

If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.

Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.

Cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.

Trick-or-treat in a group if someone older cannot go with you.

Tell your parents where you are going.

Carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries, and place it face down in the treats bucket to free up one hand. Never shine flashlights into the eyes of oncoming drivers.

Party Goers

Arrange a safe ride home and/or designate a driver before partaking in any festivities.

Always designate a sober driver.

If you are drunk, take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

Before leaving for a party, put numbers of local cab companies and your designated driver(s) into your phone.

Walking impaired can be as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride impaired, take their keys and help them make safe travel arrangements to where they are going.