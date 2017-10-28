Operation Football Band of the Week 10: Twin Valley

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Twin Valley South marching Panthers, our Operation Football Indiana Wesleyan University Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Garrett Smith, the Marching Panthers are 47 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Life is but a Dream” and features the Aerosmith classic “Dream On” and “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, along with an original composition.

The band will be competing at the Mid-States Band Association Championships and at the upcoming Twin Valley south Veteran’s Day Ceremony.

Congratulations once again to the Twin Valley South marching Panthers our Operation Football, Indiana Wesleyan University band of the week!