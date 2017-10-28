Operation Football Band of the Week 10: Twin Valley

By Published:

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) –  Congratulations to the Twin Valley South marching Panthers, our Operation Football Indiana Wesleyan University Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Garrett Smith, the Marching Panthers are 47 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Life is but a Dream” and features the Aerosmith classic “Dream On” and “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, along with an original composition.

The band will be competing at the Mid-States Band Association Championships and at the upcoming Twin Valley south Veteran’s Day Ceremony.

Congratulations once again to the Twin Valley South marching Panthers our Operation Football, Indiana Wesleyan University band of the week!

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s