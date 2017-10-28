Thousands celebrate Halloween tradition in Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As thousands of people gather in Dayton’s Oregon District for an annual Halloween festival, neighborhood businesses have prepared for one of their busiest days of the year.

The cold weather did not keep crowds from turning out for Hauntfest Saturday night.

“It’s something different,” said Kelli Storer, who has attended Hauntfest for years. “We live in Centerville, so it gets us out of Centerville. This year we got to bring the kids. They’re at that age where they can appreciate it and enjoy the music.”

The party outside brings many people inside to businesses on the block. For Andy Rowe, assistant general manager of Blind Bob’s, it’s the busiest night of the year.

“Anyone that’s lived in Dayton knows that the Oregon District and Halloween are where you want to be tonight,” he said.

For the bars on 5th Street, that means a lot of preparing.

“We stock up on extra employees for the evening,” said Douglas Marks, who works at Toxic Brew Company. “We have extra supplies and glassware.”

Marks said he believes bringing more people to the Oregon District benefits all shops in the neighborhood.

“It keeps the whole community generating business, and hopefully it gives the Oregon District a good name,” he said.