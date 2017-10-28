Wind chills in the 30s today.

Today will be quite chilly after picking up a half of an inch to an inch of rainfall overnight. Normal high is around 60. Most of the day will cloudy and wind chills are expected to be in the 30s all day. Grab at least a coat if you are planning on being outside for any outdoor activities.

TODAY: Rain ending. There may be a few wet snowflakes, otherwise cloudy & cold. High near 45

TONIGHT: Generally cloudy & chilly. Areas of frost possible. Low 33

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with just the slight chance of a shower or flurry. High 45

Temperatures will moderate next week. Halloween looks dry, but rain chances increase mid and late week.