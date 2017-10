UNION TWP. – A woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in Miami County.

The victim is identified as Barbara Hissong, 80, from Laura, Ohio. She crashed her car in the 4500 block of South Range Line Road, near Pearson Street, on Friday just before 9 p.m.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Hissong crossed the center line before hitting a culvert and landing in the front yard of a home.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later passed away.