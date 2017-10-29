A chilly day for picking out pumpkins.

If you are planning on being outside a lot today, cold air will continue to affect the area as well as the gray skies. There may be some patchy drizzle from time to time, but most of the day should be dry. Just like on Saturday, there is the possibility of a few breaks of sunshine, but it won’t last long.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with just the slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry. High 44

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 35

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 48

Temperatures climb a little Monday and Tuesday. Right now Halloween looks like it will be dry with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Trick-or-Treat. Rain moves in for Wednesday.