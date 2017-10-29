Missouri murder suspects caught in Warren County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A pair of murder suspects wanted in connection to a double homicide in Reynolds County, Missouri are now sitting in the Warren County Jail.

Timothy Callahan, 44, and David Young, 67, were caught by Hamilton Township Police with assistance from the Warren County Tactical Response unit on Saturday.

Callahan and Young are wanted in connection with the October 18 killings of James Nance, 86 and his wife Janet Nance, 72 of Ellington, Missouri. A third woman was also shot in the incident, according to officials.

Police first went to a home in Hamilton Township to serve a warrant in connection with the investigation and later served another warrant at a motel in Deerfield Township where the men were taken into custody without incident.

Both are being held without bond pending extradition hearings. Police have not speculated as to why Callahan and young were in Warren County.