Police pursuit ends in crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A police pursuit ends in a crash in Englewood.

Englewood police dispatch says two theft suspects led police on a chase from the Walmart on Hoke Road just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The chase ended when the suspects’ car plowed through a fence at the Englewood Wastewater Treatment plant near Harrisburg Road and flipped over on its side.

One of the suspects was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say both will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail on theft and failure to comply charges.