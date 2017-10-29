Rollover crash shuts down Dayton street

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A rollover crash shuts down a Dayton street.

The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m Sunday on Pershing Boulevard near the intersection of Watervliet Avenue and Woodbine Avenue.

Police say the car was traveling on Pershing when the driver lost control, hit a tree and flipped over.

The male driver, who is in his eighties, was taken by medics unresponsive to a local hospital. His wife was taken by police officers to the hospital for evaluation.

The street is closed while crews clear the scene.

Police are working to find out if the driver had a medical condition that contributed to the crash.

