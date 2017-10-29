WATCH: Centerville 11-year-old continues spooky tradition

By Published:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– An 11-year-old boy from Centerville has been decorating his family’s yard since he was 5-years-old.

Each year the display has grown and includes many handmade pieces.

“If your kid has a passion for something. Just feed it. You may not be able to see the good that comes out of it sometimes,but you just got to feed it and enjoy it with them,” said Jeff Perry, Seth’s father.

“Something just clicked and I said…I want to do this,” said Seth. He added, “To raise the money for it, I had to shovel driveways for my family and some people around the neighborhood.”

If you drive down the Rustic Creek area in Centerville, you’ll see plenty of houses decked out in Halloween gear. We promise you wont miss Seth’s display.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s