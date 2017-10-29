WATCH: Centerville 11-year-old continues spooky tradition

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– An 11-year-old boy from Centerville has been decorating his family’s yard since he was 5-years-old.

Each year the display has grown and includes many handmade pieces.

“If your kid has a passion for something. Just feed it. You may not be able to see the good that comes out of it sometimes,but you just got to feed it and enjoy it with them,” said Jeff Perry, Seth’s father.

“Something just clicked and I said…I want to do this,” said Seth. He added, “To raise the money for it, I had to shovel driveways for my family and some people around the neighborhood.”

If you drive down the Rustic Creek area in Centerville, you’ll see plenty of houses decked out in Halloween gear. We promise you wont miss Seth’s display.