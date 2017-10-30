Beavercreek levy could determine future of all abilities park

BEAVERCREEK TWP, Ohio (WDTN)- Beavercreek and Township voters will see Greene County’s smallest levy on their ballots this year.

The park levy in Beavercreek would help maintain 2 Parks, Victory and Community.

Owen’s Place, an all abilities playground is located at Victory Park.

The 0.5 mill is the smallest ever on a Beavercreek ballot and a home owner with a property value of $100,000 would see a slight increase in their taxes.

“It equates to a $1.75 per 100,000 or 200,000 you are looking at $3.50 per year, said Robert Darden, the Beavercreek Township Park District Treasurer.

The Beavercreek Township Park District oversees Victory and Community Park, while the city of Beavercreek manages 22 separate parks.

Beavercreek will cease their park assistance to the township starting in 2018.

“It’s pretty heavily used. Not only by the people visiting Owen’s place but have a lot of people playing soccer and cross county from the high school. A lot of people use the picnic facilities too,” said Darden.

If the levy passes, they plan to build another restroom and use the remaining money for maintenance.

“This is a very unique park. It’s a universal park that is designed for people of all abilities and ages. It’s one of the few in the Dayton area that combine a play area with other activities,” said Darden.

