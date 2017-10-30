Bobcat in bathroom of Oklahoma newspaper startles publisher

(NBC News Photo)

SAPULPA, Okla. (AP) — A small-town Oklahoma newspaper publisher found a startling front-page story practically in his newsroom: There was a hissing bobcat in the bathroom.

Sapulpa Herald publisher Darren Sumner says the wild animal jumped at him one recent morning as he was heading into the restroom at his office in Sapulpa, a Tulsa suburb.

Sumner shut the door and trapped the adult male cat inside until police and a game warden arrived. Wildlife control workers captured the bobcat in a cage and released it in nearby Pawnee County.

Neither Sumner nor the wild cat was injured in the confrontation.

Sumner said the animal likely got into his building through an open door.

