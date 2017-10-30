Chase across two counties ends with two arrests

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in custody after a driver led authorities on a chase across two counties.

The chase began just after 4 a.m. when Huber Heights Police tried to stop a vehicle.

That vehicle refused to stop, leading to a chase that would cross from Montgomery County, into Clark County, before ending just across the Madison County line.

Huber Heights Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were involved in the chase.

Authorities say the driver and a passenger in the vehicle were arrested. There’s no word on charges yet.

All westbound lanes of I-70 are open. Authorities have shut down one lane of I-70 eastbound as the investigation continues.