Cincinnati Zoo keeping hippo Henry ‘comfortable’

WLWT Staff Published:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) —The father of hippo heartthrob Henry is being kept “comfortable” after treatment for an infection has not improved his appetite or lethargy, the Cincinnati Zoo said.

Henry, 36, became ill mid-summer and caretakers spent several weeks working to diagnose his ailment. Caretakers finally found what they believed was causing his symptoms — an infection that was affecting his white blood cell count and kidneys — and treated him with antibiotics.

But, though his white blood cell count has returned to normal levels, Henry’s appetite and lethargy have not.

“The median life expectancy for male Nile hippos is 35,” caretaker Wendy Rice wrote in the zoo’s blog. “At 36 years old, our sweet Henry hippo is already in his golden years, and despite our best efforts, his health and quality of life continue to decrease each day. We’re doing everything we can to keep him comfortable.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s