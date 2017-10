DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many pumpkins covered Grafton Hill on Stoddard Avenue for the Pumpkin Glow event Monday.

The pumpkin tradition started 17 years ago when a woman put pumpkins on the hill for display.

More than 700 pumpkins were on the hill as people walked around and looked at all the different carvings.

The event started Monday and continues Tuesday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

