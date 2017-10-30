Dayton VA to host open house for Veterans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA said Monday it will host an open house for Veterans Wednesday.

The open house will run happen from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on November 1.

The VA says the goal is to raise awareness of the services offered to Veterans and provide opportunities for engagement with the community.

There will be 41 tables located in the first-floor lobby of the hospital for the event. Services from the Patient Advocate office, Emergency Department, Research and Development, Dental, Logistics, Pharmacy, Voluntary Services, Hospice, Chaplain, Fisher House, Rehabilitation Services, Surgery, Weight Management and many others will be present to answer questions.

The event is free and open to the public.