Greene Co. man indicted for having missile warning system

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio released an unsealed court document which revealed the indictment of a local man who allegedly had stolen property in his possession.

A grand jury indicted Joel B. Montgomery on one count of possessing a silencer not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Reords and counts two and three of retaining and concealing stolen property with the intent to convert is to his use or gain.

In the indictment, it says Montgomery allegedly had an AN/ARR-47 Missile Warning System and Control Countermeasures Set Display Unit in his possession intending to have them for his personal gain.

The criminal complaint, affidavit and arrest warrant and return documents remain sealed.