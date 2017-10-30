Judge orders man to write nice things about ex-girlfriend

By Published:

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Maui judge has handed down an unorthodox sentence to a man who pleaded no contest to violating his ex-girlfriend’s protection order.

Judge Rhonda Loo ordered Daren Young on Friday to write 144 compliments about his ex-girlfriend, in response to the 144 “nasty” text messages and calls that he is accused of sending her.

Loo told Young he is not allowed to repeat words when writing a “nice thing” for every “nasty thing” he said.

The Maui News reports that the 30-year-old Young received time served for spending 157 days in jail before sentencing. He was sentenced to the compliments, two years of probation, $2,400 in fines and 200 hours of community service.

Young told Loo he will not reach out to his ex-girlfriend again and is moving forward with his life.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s