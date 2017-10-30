Man arrested in death of brother who was stabbed in neck

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

MARION, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in the death of his brother, who was found stabbed in the neck at a home in Ohio.

Forty-nine-year-old Marvin Brown died Saturday night at a hospital after emergency responders found him bleeding at a home in Marion, roughly 40 miles north of Columbus. Police say they found his brother, 54-year-old James Brown, at a nearby apartment and arrested him on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

It wasn’t clear whether James Brown has an attorney. The case wasn’t listed in the local court’s online records early Monday.

Police haven’t released details about a possible motive or the circumstances of the stabbing, which remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s