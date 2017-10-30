Man dressed as Santa arrested after shooting at Halloween party

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin police say a man dressed as Santa Claus is in custody after shooting at least three people at a Halloween party.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service officials say three of the victims have been hospitalized — two of them in critical condition and a third with serious wounds that aren’t considered life-threatening. A fourth person was hurt at the scene but refused treatment.

Police Detective Lee Knouse says the gunman was arrested Sunday morning without incident at a home on the same street as the shooting scene. He says specific charges related to the shootings will be filed once authorities complete their investigation.

