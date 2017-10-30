Meijer recalls dark chocolate covered nuts for undeclared milk allergen

BRIGHTON, Mich (WDTN) – Meijer issued a voluntary recall alert Saturday as an extension of a manufacturer recall on bulk dark chocolate covered almonds, cashews and coffee beans due to an undeclared allergen.

The products recalled by Meijer include:

UPC UPC Description 7-19283-40301-8 MEIJER BULK DARK CHOCOLATE ALMONDS 18 OZ 7-19283-40302-5 MEIJER BULK DARK CHOCOLATE CASHEWS 18 OZ 7-19283-40313-1 MEIJER BULK DARK CHOCOLATE COFFEE BEANS

The manufacturer, GKI Foods LLC, recalled the following products:

Product Column 1 Product Column 2 Dark Chocolate Almond Dark Chocolate Banana Chips Dark Chocolate Blueberries Dark Chocolate Almond Bark Dark Chocolate Cashews Dark Chocolate Cherries Dark Chocolate Coconut Dark Chocolate Coconut Almonds Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans Dark Chocolate Cranberries Dark Chocolate Ginger Dark Chocolate Peanuts Dark Chocolate Pecans Dark Chocolate Pineapple Dark Chocolate Powerberry Dark Chocolate Pretzel Balls Dark Chocolate Raisins Dark Chocolate Ginger Snap Cookies Dark Chocolate Strawberries Dark Chocolate Turbinado Sea Salt Almonds Dark Chocolate Pretzel Nibs N/A

The FDA said on their website these products may contain an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk allergen run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction If they consume these products.

The dark chocolate products were distributed in several states and they reached consumers through distributors and retail stores.

The products are packaged in plastic hanging and stand-up bags, plastic tubs, and cardboard boxes. No Illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Dark Chocolate Products containing the milk allergen were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the milk allergen.

Consumers who have purchased these products will be asked to return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 248-486-0055.

Meijer posted about the recall on their website as well saying consumers who have purchased this product should discontinue use immediately and return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer for further direction at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can view labels of all the recalled items here.