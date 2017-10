DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police credit good communication and enough people in the right area to help them arrest a bank robbery suspect.

Sergeant Aaron Fraley said police responded to the scene where a suspect displayed a weapon at the Key Bank on Second Street in Downtown Dayton Monday.

Police say there were no injuries and they are still looking into this case.

