Report: Trump’s ex-campaign chairman indicted in Mueller probe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A report says President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been indicted as part of Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

According to a source with CNN, Manafort will turn himself in Monday.

Trump expressed renewed frustration Sunday over the investigations into alleged ties between his campaign associates and Russian government officials, saying on Twitter that the “facts are pouring out” about links to Russia by his former presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“DO SOMETHING!” Trump urged in one of five morning tweets.

Trump’s tweets followed a CNN report late Friday that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in a criminal investigation into Russia ties led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Associated Press has not confirmed the CNN report.