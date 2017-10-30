School board approves new preschool contract

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Board of Education has approved a new contract for preschool funding.

Preschool Promise has agreed to provide $650,000 this year to expand all preschool classes to a full-day schedule, five days a week.

According to board of education member Adil Baguirov, the district originally budgeted $200,000 more for the preschool program than Preschool Promise has offered for this contract.

Despite the school district’s offering of one of the largest preschool programs in the Miami Valley, according to board members, not enough students are being enrolled.

School leaders are confused as to why, Baguirov said, since they believe the school district and Preschool Promise have run an aggressive marketing campaign.

School board members are concerned not enough parents understand the benefits of preschool and want to see as many children as possible take advantage of the program, Baguirov added.

“Those who are attending preschool have a much higher chance of graduating on time and having higher grades and therefore being able to either get into college or be ready for careers,” he said.

The full-day schedule all week for preschool went into effect at the beginning of the school year, according to school officials.

The preschool program is offered at all elementary schools in the district, Baguirov said.