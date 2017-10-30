Sinclair levy up for renewal

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A levy that provides around 27 million dollars for Sinclair Community College is up for renewal this election but before Montgomery County voters head to the polls, school officials are explaining just how critical the levy is.

School spokesperson Adam Murka stressed, since it’s a renewal, homeowners will not see an increase in the amount they’re already paying if the levy passes.

“This year, it is no additional tax,” Murka said. “Your taxes will not go up if you support issue 4, but what it will do is: it will allow Sinclair to continue offering outstanding programming at the best prices in the state of Ohio for Montgomery County residents.”

Murka said revenue from the levy accounts for about 20 per cent of the school’s funding. He said the levy is critical in keeping Sinclair strong.

“We use it to buy down the cost of tuition so that students have opportunity, we use it for technology, we use it for everything that this campus does,” Murka said. “And all of its services here in Montgomery County, the levy impacts.”

The current levy expires in December 2018 – a little more than a year from now. But Murka said the school’s trustees decided this year was the best choice to put the levy up for renewal.

 

