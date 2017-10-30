Three trucks stolen at once from Dayton hotel

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- A truck and its cargo, which includied trucks used for racing,  was stolen from Butler Township while the owners were sleeping.

The theft happened in the Comfort Inn parking lot.

“I want the truck back. If someone steals the drive train and steals whatever they think it worth money, and leaves me the truck..i want it back. It means a lot to me, ” said Jessie Harris, who was traveling through Dayton via Indiana.

Harris and his friends were in route to a drag racing track in La Rue. They decided to stop at the Comfort Inn on Miller Lane near Maxton in North Dayton.

“Everybody has their thing they do. They play golf or tennis, I race this trucks,” said Harris.

From the outside, the trucks might not blow anyone away.

“Neither one of us are big money guys. Its stuff we have worked and saved on. Took years to build. A decade a piece,” said Harris.

The tow vehicle was recovered a few miles from the Inn, but the two more valuable racing trucks, including a while trailer were no where to be found.

“We are not doing this for money. We are doing it for entertainment, I guess the money took it from us,” said Harris.

Butler Township Police are currently reviewing surveillance video in hopes of identifying a suspect.

As soon as police release any additional information, you can find it here or air.

 

