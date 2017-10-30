URS announces completion of expansion project

By Published: Updated:
United Rehabilitation Services breaks ground on an expansion project. (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)
United Rehabilitation Services broke ground on an expansion project and officials say the project is now complete. (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  An expansion project at a local building is complete and the organization hopes to help more people in the Miami Valley

The United Rehabilitation Services said Monday the new Harold and Mary Rieck Children’s Wing will be able to house at least 60 children for the center’s five star rated Early Childhood Education and School-Age Programs.

The Unlocking PossAbilities Expansion Project added more than 21,000 square feet to the center and the $60 million campaign included a new $1,000,000 endowment by adding the space for 160 more children and adults with developmental and acquired disabilities.

The project allowed the center to add a new nursing clinic, senior room , expanded vocational training areas and more.

For more information about United Rehabilitation Services, click here.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s