URS announces completion of expansion project

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An expansion project at a local building is complete and the organization hopes to help more people in the Miami Valley

The United Rehabilitation Services said Monday the new Harold and Mary Rieck Children’s Wing will be able to house at least 60 children for the center’s five star rated Early Childhood Education and School-Age Programs.

The Unlocking PossAbilities Expansion Project added more than 21,000 square feet to the center and the $60 million campaign included a new $1,000,000 endowment by adding the space for 160 more children and adults with developmental and acquired disabilities.

The project allowed the center to add a new nursing clinic, senior room , expanded vocational training areas and more.

