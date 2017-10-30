WPAFB holds base-wide exercise training week

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Wright Patterson Air Force Base will conduct base-wide exercises starting Monday, October 30.

Employees will be tested on different exercises to test their response time if an emergency should happen.

The base says these five things are likely while the exercises take place between Monday, October 30 to Friday, November 3:

  •  Security measures could be increased.
  • “Giant Voice” might be activated.
  • Travel may be congested.
  • Some roadways may be temporarily blocked.
  • Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry control points if the gate is closed.

A press release from the base says there could be an increase in emergency vehicles and traffic near the base throughout the week.

For more information about the base-wide exercises, contact the Wright-Patterson AFB Public Affairs office at (937) 522-3252.

