Zombie Dogz to shut down food truck

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local food truck favorite will soon be history.

Zombie Dogz owners announced Monday they’re shutting down its popular food truck.

The restaurant broke the news on Facebook and said keeping the truck up to date with its maintenance is too much.

The hot dog restaurant says they’ll focus their business on the restaurant on the corner of Brown Street and East Stewart Street.

You still have a chance to catch the food truck tonight and Tuesday at the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow.