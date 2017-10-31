1 dead after shooting near University of Utah

Police officers search for a gunman near Red Butte Garden on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Police say a deadly shooting occurred near the school campus on Monday. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say one person is dead after a shooting near the University of Utah campus Monday night.

The Deseret News reports that the university sent an alert at 9 p.m. to students and staff to shelter in place. Many lockdown orders were lifted early Tuesday but some on the east side of campus remained in place.

Salt Lake City police posted on Twitter officers are searching nearby Red Butte Canyon for 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who is suspected in the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

At least eight law enforcement agencies are on scene, including the FBI. A helicopter was assisting the search.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said officers weren’t immediately releasing the victim’s gender or other details.

Utah Transit Authority says there will be limited light rail service and that buses won’t service the campus for the reminder of the night.

