Centerville native witnesses NYC attack aftermath

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WDTN) – A Centerville native who now lives in New York City says she was one of the people who witnessed the aftermath of the terror attack in New York City near the World Trade Center.

“There was a lot of police cars coming, ambulances,” said Revae Norvell, who lives a block over from the attack. “There’s too many to count.”

When walking the crowded streets of New York, Norvell said she always tries her best to pay attention to what’s going on around her.

“It’s scary,” she said. “You just have to constantly be on the lookout. It just makes you feel unsafe anywhere anymore.”

Experts agree being vigilant is a good idea.

“I tend to look out for police officers, security personnel,” said Glen Duerr, who teaches international studies at Cedarville University.

Adding extra security, especially in areas away from major attractions, can be expensive and a difficult decision to make, Duerr said.

“At what point do you put police and other counter-terrorism personnel virtually everywhere?” he said.

For now, Norvell said she plans to be extra aware of her surroundings.

“You don’t know when things like this can happen,” Norvell said. “It’s just always seems to be unexpected and just comes out of nowhere. Just to be more cautious I guess is definitely going to be what I’ll end up doing.”

