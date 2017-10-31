Cops: Man stole wallet to pay court fines for assault charge

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man who was at a Pennsylvania judge’s office to pay court fines stole a wallet that was near the payment window and used the cash inside to pay his fees.

Allegheny Township Patrolman Kerry Myers tells the Tribune-Review surveillance cameras caught the actions of Steven Rago.

Rago was out on bail on simple assault charges and was at a district court judge’s offices on Thursday to pay fees.

Myers says video shows the 31-year-old Rago putting a wallet into his sweatshirt pocket. He’s seen later paying the fine with cash.

Police say he admitted to having the wallet and returned it. He paid back the money, but his bail was rescinded due to the new theft charge.

Rago was transported to county prison ahead of a preliminary hearing on the simple assault charges.

No attorney is listed.

