Decision Tuesday whether strip club can reopen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A decision will be made Tuesday whether a Washington Township strip club can reopen after it was raided by police.

The owner of The Harem told a Montgomery County judge Monday he plans to remove several rooms in the club and change protocols inside if he is allowed to reopen for business.

Eleven people were indicted on several charges after raids at the club and two others in October.

During a months-long investigation, undercover officers say they witnessed sex offenses and felony drug trafficking of substances like meth, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.