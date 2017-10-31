DeWine praises local high school for anti-drug work

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine paid a visit to the Miami Valley, Tuesday, as part of his new Recovery Ohio initiative to fight the opioid epidemic.

He spoke to students and community leaders at Valley View High School which provides drug prevention education to its students alongside the local drug prevention coalition.

“We are your typical small town community,” Valley View Community Drug Free Coalition chair Shannon Cox said.

“So when we are asked over and over again to support families who have lost their children, that have lost their neighbors, that have lost their loved-ones, it just begins affecting us at a whole different level.”

DeWine’s new recovery plan includes – among other things – more treatment options and an expansion in prevention programs.

He’s proposing anti-drug education in all Ohio schools from preschool all the way up to grade 12.

He also suggested a statewide media campaign and an expansion in early intervention programs to target more Ohio families and children in foster care.

Addressing Valley View High School, DeWine said: “I think if every school in the state of Ohio was doing what you are doing here, we would not have the drug problem that we have today.”

DeWine is on a three-day tour of the state.