Judge says man shouldn’t be exhumed twice, buried thrice

By Published:

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge says a man’s remains should stay where they were reburied rather than being exhumed and returned to a family plot.

The Courier in Findlay reports the unusual case in Hancock County stemmed from a disagreement between relatives of the deceased man, William Eisaman Jr.

He died in December and was buried at a family plot at a cemetery in Arcadia. His wife had the remains moved to a cemetery near Van Buren after learning last summer that she couldn’t be buried beside him in Arcadia.

Eisaman’s sister wanted the remains returned.

A probate judge has denied that request, citing the law’s preference for a surviving spouse, as well as public policy on exhumations occurring for only the most compelling reasons.

An attorney says Eisaman’s sister will appeal.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s