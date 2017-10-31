Kettering City Schools levy: What you should know

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering School levy originally passed in 2013 is back before the voters.

The district says this will be the last time voters will see this levy on their ballots.

Because this is a renewal, the 4.8 mill levy will not raise taxes.

The money that comes with the levy will help fund salaries, operations and rising technology costs.

“Extracurricular’s, those kids of things. Textbooks, things that are all across the gamete as it relates to the school district,” said Scott Inskeep, the Superintendent of Kettering City Schools.

Inskeep understands that levies can sometimes bring added pressure to communities like Kettering.

“Any time that we can be good stewards of the money, I think that it comes across in a very positive way,” said Inskeep.

If this renewal levy passes, it will not return to your ballot.

“Once it is there, we don’t have to ask our voters again in five years,” said Inskeep.

In some communties, early voting numbers are down because this is considered an off year.

Ohio secretary of State, John Husted says this year is similar to another off year.

“In 2015, if you recall, that’s when we had the Marijuana ballot initiative. Literally more people turned out in 2015 for that election than the gubernatorial elections,” said Husted.

Husted says this years numbers could pass 2015.

“Ohio over the past 4-years, we have had 112 elections that have been decided by one vote or tied. One vote really did make the difference,” said Husted.

Voting day is just around the corner, coming up on November 7th.