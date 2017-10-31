Local dentist to provide free dental services for veterans

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local dentist is providing free dental service for veterans.

Dr. Vannah Nantz and her staff will give free dental care services to veterans Thursday, November 9.

Dental services include:

oral examinations

oral cancer screenings

dental cleanings

fillings

denture adjustments

Dr. Nantz says if additional dental treatment is needed, then she will be offering it at a reduced cost.

Dr. Nantz said this is her way of saying thank you to veterans for their service.

“This is my way of saying ‘thank you’ for the freedom and protection that the veterans have fought for to benefit all of us. This is our 8th year holding this event and we have had a great turn out of Veterans from World War II through current day. This has become one of our favorite days of the year. We love meeting and talking to all the Veterans and their families that come along with them. They are so appreciative of any dental care they receive that day. I have a soft spot for Veterans. My dad was a World War II veteran. He passed away the summer of 2011, at the age of 90. He was here for the first year of the event and was thrilled I was providing this service to the Veterans. My dad told me many stories of the war in the South Pacific and the sacrifices that were made to protect and defend this country. He mentioned what a welcome sight it was to see the American flag flying when they were overseas. He would be appalled at those currently not standing for the national anthem at any event. He was a very proud and respectful American Veteran. During his years of service, he missed 4 Christmas’ and by the time he received word of his mother passing, he had missed the funeral. This is one of the small ways that my office can give back,” Dr. Nantz said.

If you would like to schedule and appointment for November 9, you can call Dr. Nantz’s office at (937) 433-0110.