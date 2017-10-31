Man hospitalized after stabbing in Dayton

Police investigate a stabbing on Fountain Avenue in Dayton (Photo: Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police responded to a call of a person shot and found a man stabbed instead.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Fountain Avenue, near Richmond Avenue, just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Someone called 911 and said someone walked up to their house saying they had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.

He was taken to Grandview Medical Center. Authorities didn’t release his condition.

Police believe the stabbing may have happened nearby on Delaware Avenue, instead of on Fountain Avenue where the man was found.

The incident is under investigation.

 

