Man sentenced to 30 years for child’s beating death

Published:

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Repository reports a judge sentenced 27-year-old Brent Fields to a 30-years-to-life term Monday while criticizing his “total indifference” to the boy’s death.

A jury deliberated for two hours last week before finding Fields guilty in Owen Buggey’s death last October. A medical examiner had ruled the boy died from septic shock caused by blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Fields often cared for Owen and his four siblings at his girlfriend’s house in Canton. The woman, Ruth Buggey, has pleaded guilty to complicity to child endangering and obstruction of justice for lying about what happened to Owen.

