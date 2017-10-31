Medics: motorcycle helmet saved man’s life in crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Medics on scene say a man survived a motorcycle crash due to the protective gear he was wearing.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of S. R. 4 and Upper Valley Pike.

The motorcycle ended up underneath a guardrail. The rider was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Medics say the man was wearing a helmet and other protective gear. They credit that gear with saving his life.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. OSP hasn’t released a cause yet.