Medics: motorcycle helmet saved man’s life in crash

By Published:
OSP investigates a motorcycle crash near S.R. 4 and Upper Valley Pike (Phot: Zev Orenstein)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Medics on scene say a man survived a motorcycle crash due to the protective gear he was wearing.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of S. R. 4 and Upper Valley Pike.

The motorcycle ended up underneath a guardrail. The rider was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Medics say the man was wearing a helmet and other protective gear. They credit that gear with saving his life.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. OSP hasn’t released a cause yet.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s