Police deliver candy to kids with disabilities who can’t trick-or-treat

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local police department is bringing smiles to the faces of kids in costume, who can’t go door-to-door this Halloween.

Halloween is a special day for the Eaton Police Department and for kids with disabilities. Every year, there’s kids who can’t go door-to-door and trick-or-treat so an Eaton police officer brings the candy to them.

On this Halloween, it was no trick, but all treat for kids in Eaton like Grayson.

“She was born with spina bifida,” Grayson great-grandmother said. “And she didn’t have her skull. She’s went through multiple surgeries and she’s doing great now.

It’s thanks to Eaton Police Detective Pete Wray who thought of the idea 4 years ago after asking a group of kids if they were excited to go trick-or-treating.

“She said she wasn’t allowed,” Detective Wray said. “Because she was sick.”

So, Detective Wray decided to deliver candy to her and other kids like her who couldn’t trick-or-treat.

“It feels really good,” Detective Wray said. “Obviously, with there medical problems and health problems and stuff. When we first walked in you could see a smile on their face.”

“It was really meaningful because not a lot of communities get involved,” Brantely mom’s said. “With special needs kids.”

Brandy says doctors didn’t expect Brantely to live past his first birthday, proving he’s a superhero in his own right.

Detective Wray says he’s most proud of positive relationship he and other other officers get to develop with kids at a young age.

“We want to get the message,” Detective Wray said. “Through to kids that they can approach us and that we’re not bad people.”