CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clayton Police Department asks the public to help them identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, the suspect who robbed the Dollar General Store Monday in the 8120 block of North Main Street and pointed a handgun at the clerk is considered “armed and dangerous”.

If you have any information the suspect or the incidient, you are encouraged to call the Clayton Police Department at (937) 836-3500.

10-30 Dollar Store robber suspect