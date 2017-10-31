Sheriff: Teen in critical condition after hit by vehicle

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a teenager in Jefferson Township.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 4:15 Tuesday near Kimmel and Ballard Drive and Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer says the teen is in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

Deputies are looking for a white impala with this Ohio license plate: JFS 9285

2 NEWS is sending a crew to the scene and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.