Strip club ordered to close for one year

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Harrison Township strip club raided by police last month will not be allowed to re-open for at least a year.

Judge Dennis Adkins ordered the Harem’s parking lot be closed off and no one is allowed on the property. He said the evidence clearly showed drugs were easily obtained and prostitution was taking place on a regular basis.

“It is clear to the court that the harem is out of control,” Adkins said. “There was a pervasive culture within the harem of drugs, prostitution, and illegal touching.”

Agents who worked undercover inside the Harem said that employees offered sexual acts in exchange for money. They also testified that they purchased illegal drugs inside the Harem. Deals that were facilitated by employees.

Prosecutor and Civil Division Chief Mary Montgomery said today’s ruling goes a long way in making Harrison Township a little safer for residents.

“We’re talking marijuana, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil – any kind of drug you wanted was coming in and out of the Harem,” she said.

“Not to mention the fact, you had young women who were in there – presumably being hired as dancers but being engaged in other activity that was clearly illegal. So with the harem being closed that activity has stopped.”

Prosecutors are also seeking a permanent injunction but that process is still in the works.

Prosecutors say the court will revisit the issue in one year to determine what happens next, but the defendants can ask for a full hearing, ahead of that time.

