Teen pleads guilty in May homicide case

By Published: Updated:
This file photo from May 3 shows police investigating a fatal shooting on Hoover Avenue in Dayton. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A Dayton teen plead guilty Tuesday in connection a May homicide case.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday Elexus Dawkins,17, of Dayton plead guilty in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Elroy Facey.

READ MORE: Teen indicted on murder charge in May homicide

READ MORE: Prosecutors want to try teen as an adult in murder case

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Dawkins and a co-defendant, Michael J. Woods Jr., planned to rob Facey while the 17-year-old was performing a sex act on the victim inside and that’s when the co-defendant shot the victim.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Elexus Dawkins on four counts of murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in connection with the shooting death June 19.

Dawkins’ sentencing is scheduled for November 14.

 

 

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s