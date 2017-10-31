Teen pleads guilty in May homicide case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton teen plead guilty Tuesday in connection a May homicide case.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday Elexus Dawkins,17, of Dayton plead guilty in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Elroy Facey.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Dawkins and a co-defendant, Michael J. Woods Jr., planned to rob Facey while the 17-year-old was performing a sex act on the victim inside and that’s when the co-defendant shot the victim.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Elexus Dawkins on four counts of murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in connection with the shooting death June 19.

Dawkins’ sentencing is scheduled for November 14.