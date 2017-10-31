Training session helps snow plow operators warm up before coming winter

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow plows and salt trucks on the streets here Halloween could be a frightening reminder for some that colder weather is on its way. The Ohio Department of Transportation vehicles were in Tipp City Tuesday for an annual snow and ice operations training.

Dozens of District 7 ODOT drivers came from nine different counties for the winter training.

“Of course you have to kind of flip that switch from construction and maintenance to snow and ice,” said ODOT District 7 Public Information Officer Mandi Dillon.

While many of us may be dreading the impending winter weather, many of the crews said winter is their most fulfilling season.

Mercer County ODOT driver Kerry August said, “(I like) being out and seeing all of our customers out there on the road and making sure everyone’s safe.”

Tuesday’s training covered a range of topics, including equipment safety, plowing operations and salt usage. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also addressed the crews about winter safety.

“Today is a day they can just refresh those skills and get ready to get out there as soon as the first snowflake hits the ground,” said Dillon.

Before the winter plowing season starts, plow operators also wanted to remind other drivers to share the road.

“Be courteous. It seems like everybody’s in a hurry all of the time. Just give us space to do our job,” said August.