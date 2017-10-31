Two arrested, two at large after Xenia cellphone store break-in

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in custody and police are looking for two other suspects after a break-in at a cellphone store in Xenia.

It happened early on Tuesday morning at the Cricket Wireless store on W. 2nd St. near S. Allison Avenue.

Police officers saw the break-in happening and pursued the suspects.

The suspects fled from officers, heading west on U.S. 35.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Greene County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.

Authorities found the suspect vehicle at U.S. 35 and Trebein Road.

The pursuit continued north on Trebein Road, before the suspect vehicle finally stopped near Tamara Trail.

Authorities took one suspect into custody, but three others ran away.

After searching the area, authorities arrested a second suspect. Two other suspects are still at large.

Authorities are continuing to search for the suspects in that area.

 

 

